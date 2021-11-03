Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out For Week 9

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated.

The Packers placed third-string QB Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list Tuesday so it was possible there could be more positive tests.

It looks like Jordan Love will get the start against the Chiefs, assuming he doesn’t test positive. However, Green Bay will need to sign another quarterback in the coming days.

Last week, it was Davante Adams, who tested positive. Adams has still yet to be cleared to return.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in eight games and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns.