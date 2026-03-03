BREAKING: Bears C Drew Dalman Retiring At 27

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bears C Drew Dalman is retiring from the NFL at age 27.

Dalman is coming off arguably the best season of his career in his first year in Chicago, as he was a Pro Bowl selection and started all 17 games for just the second time in his career.

Dalman, 27, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Dalman appeared in and started all 17 games for the Bears at center