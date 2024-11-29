BREAKING: Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have elected to fire HC Matt Eberflus on Friday.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise following the debacle at the end of Thursday’s 23-20 loss to the Lions, where the Bears allowed the clock to run out with a timeout still available.

Eberflus becomes the very first in-season firing for Chicago in the organization’s entire history.

Interestingly enough, Eberflus just completed a press conference on Friday before his dismissal where he sounded like they were moving on from Thursday’s mishap when asked about his job security: “This is the NFL. I know where it is. I’m just going to put my best foot forward and I’m going to get to work and keep grinding. So that’s what we do… I’m going to keep grinding and working . That’s what I do,” via Courtney Cronin.

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.