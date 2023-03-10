Bears Trading No. 1 To Panthers For Draft Compensation & D.J. Moore

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Panthers in exchange for multiple first-round picks.

Adam Schefter had the full trade compensation:

Bears receive:

No. 9 pick

No. 61 pick

2024 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

WR D.J. Moore

Panthers receive:

No. 1 pick

The Panthers were clearly in the market for a quarterback and many expected owner David Tepper to be aggressive in finding one this offseason.

This is an aggressive move up the board, but they clearly have a prospect in mind at quarterback that they want.

The favorite to go No. 1 overall has been Alabama’s Bryce Young but there are cases to be made for C.J. Stroud and possibly even Anthony Richardson.

Meanwhile, the Bears and GM Ryan Poles made it clear that they were open for business in terms of the No. 1 pick and were willing to do a deal now if a team put the right offer on the table.

Some thought Chicago could have dropped back a few times to maximize picks, but reports have said that they really like Moore a lot and wanted to get him on their roster before free agency.

Moore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 63 passes for 888 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.