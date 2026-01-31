BREAKING: Bills Hiring Jim Leonhard As DC

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills have agreed to terms to hire Broncos defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard as their new DC.

He had interviewed with the Chargers and Ravens and was expected to interview with the Bills, and his interview with the Bills must have gone well enough for him to be hired immediately.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Leonhard started his playing career in Buffalo.

Leonhard, 43, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year, and he remained in the role until the 2022 season, when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He joined the Illinois coaching staff for the 2023 season, then caught on with the Broncos in 2024 as the secondary coach.

In 2025, the Broncos promoted Leonhard to assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

