BREAKING: Bills Signing DE Gregory Rousseau To Four-Year, $80M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bills are signing DE Gregory Rousseau to a four-year, $80 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $54 million in guaranteed money.

Rousseau, 24, was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2024 and Buffalo exercised his $13.4 million option for 2025.

Rousseau made a base salary of $2.2 million in 2024 with a cap hit of $3.7 million. He was set to make a base salary of $13.4 million in 2025.

In 2024, Rousseau appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 53 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.