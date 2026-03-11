BREAKING: Bills Signing OLB Bradley Chubb For Three Years, $43.5M

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing OLB Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract.

The deal has a base value of $43.5 million, a max value of $52.5 million and $29 million in guarantees, per Schefter.

Chubb officially became free to sign with a new team today after the Dolphins officially released him with a June 1 designation. He wasn’t a free agent long as the Bills land a big upgrade for their pass rush.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He wasn’t a free agent long enough to be included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.