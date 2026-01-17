BREAKING: Broncos QB Bo Nix Out For Season With Ankle Fracture

Broncos HC Sean Payton announced after Saturday’s win over the Bills that QB Bo Nix fractured bone in his right ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery.

“He will have surgery Tuesday. His season is over. Man on man. He knows God has a plan for him,” Payton said of Nix.

This is a stunner because Nix was able to finish out the team’s playoff game. Payton said that the injury occurred on the second-to-last play of overtime and before he completed a pass to Marvin Mims.

The plan is for Jarrett Stidham to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in the AFC Championship Game. Sam Ehlinger will likely backup Stidham for the remainder of the season.

Nix, 25, was the 12th overall pick by the Broncos out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal through 2027 with a team option through 2028. He made a base salary of $795k in 2024 and is set to make a salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2025, Nix appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.