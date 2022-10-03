BREAKING: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Suffered Torn ACL

Adam Schefter reports that Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.

You can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days as he will miss the rest of the season.

Williams, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Broncos will likely turn to Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone for the foreseeable future, in fact, the remainder of the regular season.

Entering today’s game, Williams had appeared in three games for the Broncos and rushed for 176 yards on 37 carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns.