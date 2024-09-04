BREAKING: Broncos Signing CB Patrick Surtain II To Four-Year, $96M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension with CB Patrick Surtain II, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Schultz adds that the deal includes $77.5 million in guaranteed money.

Surtain II, 24, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season back in April.

In 2023, Surtain II appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 69 total tackles, one interception, and 12 pass deflections.

We will have more details on Surtain II as they become available.