BREAKING: Browns Trading CB Greg Newsome To Jaguars For CB Tyson Campbell

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are trading CB Greg Newsome to the Jaguars for CB Tyson Campbell on Wednesday.

Here’s the full breakdown of the trade:

Jaguars get:

CB Greg Newsome

2026 sixth-round pick (NYJ)

Browns get:

Tyson Campbell CB

2026 7th-round pick (PHI)

Reports had said that Newsome was someone who could traded dating back to this past offseason, so it’s not a big surprise that he’s on the move ahead of the deadline.

The Jaguars signed Campbell to a decent contract last year, but it’s clear they wanted to move off that deal and they’re getting a good player, who can play the slot. It’s possible this could open more playing time for Travis Hunter on the outside, but that’s just speculation.

Newsome, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season worth $13.377 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Newsome has appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.

Campbell, 25, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018. The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth $9,015,013 million with a $3,916,438 million signing bonus. He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension.

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble no interceptions and six pass defenses.