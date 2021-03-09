Buccaneers Re-Sign LB Lavonte David To Two-Year, $25M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing LB Lavonte David to a two-year extension worth $25 million.

Jenna Laine confirms the news and adds that David receives $20 million guaranteed as part of this deal.

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers included three voidable years in the contract to reduce Davis’s 2021 cap figure to around $3.5 million.

David was set to be one of the best available free agents this offseason. However, the Buccaneers made it clear that re-signing him was a priority this offseason.

Tampa Bay officially franchised WR Chris Godwin on Tuesday and is reportedly in talks to re-sign DE Shaq Barrett.

David, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, David appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and six passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.