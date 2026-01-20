BREAKING: Chargers Expected To Hire Mike McDaniel As New Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers are expected to hire former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator.

Schefter adds that Los Angeles will hire McDaniel, barring a “change of heart” by the former Miami head coach.

Tom Pelissero adds that no deal has been signed, and a head coaching spot could still materialize. However, the OC job that McDaniel wants is the Chargers’, to work with QB Justin Herbert.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.