BREAKING: Chargers Release DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they’ve released veteran DE Joey Bosa.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said at the Combine that it was realistic for the team to keep Bosa on the team at his current $36.4 million cap number.

“I know he wants to retire a charger. .. I’d love for him to retire a Charger. I love Joey — the teammate, the competitor,” Hortiz said.

However, Bosa was clearly a cap casualty to watch, given that his release will net the Chargers over $25 million of available cap space for the upcoming offseason.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.