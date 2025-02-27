BREAKING: Chiefs Placing Franchise Tag On G Trey Smith

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on G Trey Smith.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the tag is worth $23.4 million fully guaranteed for one year.

Rapoport also mentions the Chiefs are hoping to get a long-term deal done with Smith and discussions will continue, but Smith is off the market for now.

Smith, 25, was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee but missed a chunk of his sophomore season due to blood clots. That contributed to him sliding to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs.

He signed a four-year, $3.61 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $130,704. Smith made a base salary of $3.366 million in 2024 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 14 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.