BREAKING: Chiefs Sign DE George Karlaftis To Four-Year, $93M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs have signed DE George Karlaftis to a four-year, $93 million contract extension.

Schefter adds that the deal includes $62 million guaranteed, and Jordan Schultz notes that the deal includes incentives that could earn him up to $23.25 million per season.

Karlaftis, 24, was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 draft out of Purdue.

He signed a four-year, $11.94 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $2.333 million in 2025.

In 2024, Karlaftis appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 35 total tackles, eight sacks, and five passes defended.

We will have more on Karlaftis as it becomes available.