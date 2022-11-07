BREAKING: Colts Fire HC Frank Reich

Adam Schefter reports that Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have already confirmed the news:

We have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/Fam6rNYfKM — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022

The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams this year and it’s been clear for some time now that the pressure was building within the team.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is clearly not happy with the direction of the team and was reportedly involved in the decision to bench Matt Ryan and move forward with Sam Ehlinger. The idea was that this could fix the Colts’ disappointing offense, but they were still one of the worst units in the league.

With Reich out, you have to wonder whether GM Chris Ballard could be in danger at the end of the season.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich has a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.