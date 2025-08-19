BREAKING: Colts Name Daniel Jones Starting Quarterback

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are naming veteran QB Daniel Jones the starter for Week 1.

He had been competing with former first-round QB Anthony Richardson for the starting gig during camp. Jones entered camp with a narrow lead, per reports, and managed to hold on over the younger signal caller.

Indianapolis plays Miami on September 7.

Colts HC Shane Steichen shed a little bit of light this weekend on how he would decide on the winner of the quarterback competition.

“It’s everything,” Steichen said. “The operation, the communication in the huddle, the checks, getting guys on the same page. The consistency of all that, obviously, is going to play a big factor in this.”

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ quarterback situation as the news is available.