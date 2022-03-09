BREAKING: Colts Trading Carson Wentz To Commanders

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to the Commanders for a package of draft picks.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Schefter adds the full terms of the deal include two third-round picks, one in 2022 and one in 2023. The 2023 third can become a second based on the same playing time incentives Wentz had this season. The teams will also apparently swap second-round picks this year.

Washington will take on Wentz’s full salary and the Colts will not eat anything in the deal, per Schefter.

It’s been clear for some time that the marriage between Wentz and the Colts was doomed, as the team’s decision-makers struck a notably different tone about him following the late-season collapse.

The Commanders now have an answer at quarterback after striking out on Russell Wilson yesterday. It remains to be seen what the Colts’ plan at the position is.

Wentz, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Wentz frees up $28,294,119 and create no dead money for the Colts.

In 2021, Wentz appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 215 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.