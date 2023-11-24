BREAKING: Commanders Fire DC Jack Del Rio

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio following the team’s loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera will now take over calling the team’s defense for the remainder of the season.

Tom Pelissero adds that the Commanders have also fired DBs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

The Commanders have already confirmed the news:

There have been questions about the entire coaching staff’s future in Washington this season. However, the expectation has been that Rivera will get the full season before changes are made.

Even so, it appears Rivera felt some change was needed.

Del Rio, 60, began his head coaching career with the Jaguars from 2003-2011 and led them to a regular-season record of 68-71 (48.9 percent) and to two playoff appearances.

After his time in Jacksonville, the Broncos signed him to become their defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and he helped create one of the strongest defenses in the NFL during that time.

The Raiders brought him in as their head coach in 2015 and signed him to a four-year extension in 2017 only to dump him at the end of the year for Jon Gruden. Washington hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Commanders ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 20 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 10 in fewest passing yards allowed.