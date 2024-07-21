NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes is getting a fresh opportunity with a new staff to prove why he was drafted in the first round. Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons said he plans to get to know Forbes better to make his teachings more relatable to him.

“I want to get to know what makes (Forbes) tick. I want to learn how his mind works,” Simmons said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “I want to know his triggers. I want to know the competitive nature of the guy. That’s how you get to a point where you know how to coach guys.”

Forbes added he’s excited about the addition of HC Dan Quinn and is on board with the coaching staff as a whole.

“I was very excited that we hired Dan Quinn, and I like my defensive coordinator, corner coaches and all that,” Forbes said.

Commanders DC Joe Whitt is excited about the progress that Forbes has made and believes his best football is still ahead of him.

“I can tell you that the kid is working his butt off,” Whitt said, “and I’m pleased with where he is. I can tell you that 100 percent because if he wasn’t, I’ll tell you. I’m not gonna come up here and BS anybody.”

Cowboys

Dallas enters the 2024 season with QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb in the final years of their deals along with DE Micah Parsons having just two years left on his contract. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones outlined how difficult it is to manage the money to pay all of them and knows he’ll have to use some creativity to make it all work.

“Well those things take time,” Jones said, via the Scoop City podcast. “And we’re talking about deals here. You know when you’re talking about CeeDee and Dak and you know somebody like a Micah coming up. I mean you’re talking about two players that aren’t quarterbacks that feel like they ought to be a little bit like (the Vikings’ Justin) Jefferson, the top-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.”

“And then of course you have Dak. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself. You know, he was second in MVP voting last year. You know, he’s just had an extraordinary career here in Dallas. And, you know, those things just take time when you’re talking about the amount of money involved. And of course, we’re trying to a little bit play Houdini in how to keep all these guys around Dak and keep these players we were fortunate enough to draft.”

Eagles

Eagles DL coach Clint Hurtt had high praise of DTs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, saying both players are stepping into leadership roles.

“Making strides and it’s a work in progress,” said Hurtt, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s site. “Jalen has been really good. He’s grown and matured so much and it’s been a pleasure to coach him. Jordan is a huge man, long arms. He’s strong. He can get up and down and make tackles in the tackle box. Being in great shape is the key for him. I love it because they’re both young. They’re still in the molding phase. They’re still developing in the run game and the pass rush. And what’s been really good is that they’re taking a leadership role. You don’t replace a guy like Fletcher Cox (former Eagle who retired after the 2023 season), but they’re doing their very best to step out into the forefront. It’s been really cool from that dynamic to help them understand how it is to lead. If you are going to be a leader, how you carry yourself and how you hold yourself to a higher standard.”

As for DT Milton Williams, Hurtt said he’s been paying a lot of attention to detail and is asking questions in meetings.

“Milton has been unbelievable,” Hurtt said. “His work ethic, attention to detail – he asks a ton of questions and I love that part about him. I think he has a very bright future in front of him. He does get overlooked a little bit, but he is valued here, no question.”

Davis is aware he has a larger role in 2024 and he must stay in good shape.

“My goal, just like it was last year, is to improve,” said Davis. “Obviously, I’m stepping into a much larger role than I was last year and I know what is expected of me. In terms of being in shape, I’m getting in the best condition of my life. That’s not just me. That’s from the top down. That’s the D-line – that’s the standard that we demand of each other.”