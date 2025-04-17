Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton had seven reported top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Scourton has taken visits with:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Scourton, 20, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

During his three college seasons, Scourton appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.