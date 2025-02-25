BREAKING: Commanders Permitting DT Jonathan Allen To Seek Trade

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Commanders have granted DT Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade.

Allen is entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million deal with a base salary of $15.5 million. Washington recently gave DT Daron Payne a four-year, $90 million extension and used an early second-round pick on DT Jer’Zhan Newton, making it logical to move on from Allen.

The Commanders could save nearly $17 million in cap space by releasing or trading Allen, as he has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the Commanders are looking to do right by Allen and help him land in the right spot via trade or free agency.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.