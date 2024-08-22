BREAKING: Commanders Trading WR Jahan Dotson To Eagles

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are trading WR Jahan Dotson to the Eagles on Thursday.

The full trade details are:

Commanders receive:

2025 third-round pick

2025 seventh-round pick

2025 seventh-round pick

Eagles receive:

WR Jahan Dotson

2025 fifth-round pick

The Eagles have already announced the trade:

We have agreed to terms on a trade with Washington Commanders for WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounds picks from the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/slf7qTD0An — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2024

The Eagles had said that they planned to monitor the trade market for potential receiver depth and it looks like they found a willing trade partner within their own division.

Dotson, 24, is a three-year starter at Penn State and earned third-team All-American honors and second-team All-Big Ten in 2021, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Commanders used the No. 16 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15,048,358 contract that includes a $8,124,260. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Dotson appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 49 passes for 518 yards receiving and four touchdowns.