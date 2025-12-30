BREAKING: Cowboys Releasing CB Trevon Diggs

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are releasing CB Trevon Diggs.

Diggs will go through waivers and become a free agent if he clears.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Diggs now creates $17,323,534 of dead money and results in an additional cap hit of $5,235,297 this season.

The Cowboys are currently over the cap next year by around $30 million, so they will need to make even more moves just to get down the cap for the start of free agency in March.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds any team claiming Diggs would be responsible for his remaining $472,222, which makes it likely he will clear waivers.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.