Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges

According to Molly Baker Cuculich of KHOU, Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been officially cleared of criminal charges by a Harris County grand jury.

Cuculich mentions that Watson faced nine accusations and non were found to be criminal.

Albert Breer notes that Watson’s 22 lawsuits are still pending but today’s ruling by the grand jury is a “very significant development” and a step towards the quarterback being traded.

This opens the door for Watson to officially be traded from Houston to another organization as multiple teams were closely monitoring his legal situation.

Adam Schefter writes that Watson’s trade market is expected to “ramp up quickly” and Houston is open to trading him.

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson reported that the Seahawks are expected to explore trade scenarios for Watson in the wake of trading away Russell Wilson. Seattle just picked up some extra draft capital to make themselves potential players once the market for Watson starts moving.

Watson’s lawyer has said he expects some resolution on the criminal cases by April 1.

He was close to being traded to the Dolphins at the trade deadline last season but talks fell apart because Miami was only willing to do a deal if Watson settled all cases against him.

While the Dolphins and Giants have taken themselves out of the running and publicly ruled out a trade, Wilson says the Panthers and Commanders remain interested in dealing for Watson.

He adds the Eagles have also done a lot of investigating but Watson has not been inclined to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia.

The Texans had hoped to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.