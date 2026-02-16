BREAKING: Dolphins Releasing WR Tyreek Hill

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing WR Tyreek Hill today, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The move frees up $22.9 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins, and had been expected for some time.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Hill. His 2025 season was ended by a gnarly knee injury at the end of September where he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments.

The injury was so severe it’s unclear when or even if Hill will be ready to take the field again. So while he can sign with any team straight away, expect Hill to remain a free agent for at least a little while.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.