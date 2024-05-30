BREAKING: Dolphins Sign WR Jaylen Waddle To Three-Year, $84.75M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and WR Jaylen Waddle have agreed to terms on a three-year, $84.75 million extension.
Schefter adds the deal includes $76 million in guarantees and includes the two remaining years on Waddle’s contract, putting him in Miami for the next five seasons.
At $28.25 million per year, Waddle is now the fourth-highest-paid receiver in terms of average annual salary.
There was a report yesterday that the Dolphins wanted to finish a deal with QB Tua Tagovailoa before moving on to Waddle. Their plans evidently changed.
Waddle, 25, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option which is worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season,
In 2023, Waddle appeared in 14 games and recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards (14.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.
