BREAKING: Dolphins Sign WR Tyreek Hill To Restructured Three-Year, $90M Deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $90 million restructured contract.

Schefter adds the deal has $65 million guaranteed over the next three seasons and brings his current deal total to $106.5 million guaranteed, which is the most ever for a receiver.

Hill had three more years remaining on his previous contract that he signed following the trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami in 2022. He’s coming off a career season with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the NFL in both categories.

With the recent developments in the receiver market, Hill’s last contract dipped into the bottom of the top five at the position. Miami wanted to update Hill’s deal to reflect his value to the organization.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons.

