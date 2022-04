BREAKING: Dolphins Trading WR DeVante Parker To Patriots

Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins are trading WR DeVante Parker to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The following are the full details of the trade:

Patriots receive:

WR DeVante Parker

2022 fifth-round pick

Dolphins receive:

2023 third-round pick

Parker was reportedly drawing some trade interest from teams, including the Eagles, and had been pushed down to No. 3 on the depth chart with the arrival of Tyreek Hill.

Miami also signed WR Cedrick Wilson to a sizable deal, so trading Parker will save some cap space for the Dolphins this offseason.

Parker, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

Parker is set to make base salaries of $5.65 million and $5.7 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Parker appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 40 passes on 73 targets for 515 yards receiving and two touchdowns.