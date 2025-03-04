BREAKING: Eagles Give Saquon Barkley New Deal Making Him Highest-Paid RB Ever

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing RB Saquon Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension as a reward for his work this past season.

Schefter says the deal makes Barkley the highest-paid back in NFL history in terms of average annual value and pushes his salary above $20 million a year.

Beyond that, another $15 million is available for Barkley and $36 million of the new total is guaranteed at signing.

Barkley had two years left on the deal he signed with Philadelphia just last offseason, worth $37.75 million over three years.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

The Giants allowed Barkley to walk in 2023 and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles.

In 2024, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 2,005 yards on 345 attempts with 13 touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions on 43 targets for 278 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.