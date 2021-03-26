Eagles Trade No. 6 Pick To Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve traded the No. 6 overall pick along with No. 156 overall to the Dolphins for No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

This comes shortly after the news that the 49ers have traded up to No. 3 overall with the Dolphins.

Miami has turned around and moved back up the No. 12 pick they got from the 49ers to position themselves for one of the top non-quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

As for the Eagles, moving out of the No. 6 spot further indicates that they plan to move forward with second-year QB Jalen Hurts as their starter for at least the 2021 season.

We could now see quarterback come off the board with each of the first four picks in this year’s draft, so Philadelphia wasn’t assured one of the top quarterback prospects. Moving down adds to their future draft picks that could leave them with three first-round picks in 2022, depending on how Carson Wentz does for the Colts this season.

We’ll have more regarding the draft plans for the Eagles and Dolphins as the news is available.