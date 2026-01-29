BREAKING: Falcons Hiring Ian Cunningham As General Manager

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as their next general manager, according to Adam Schefter.

Texans assistant GM James Liipfert was the other finalist for the role.

Cunningham will immediately get to work with president of football Matt Ryan and HC Kevin Stefanski as they begin to re-shape their roster.

The quarterback situation in Atlanta will be one of the first decisions the team will have to make, with QB Michael Penix, Jr. recovering from ACL surgery he had in late November and QB Kirk Cousins unlikely to be on the roster next season.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles, where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022, and he has served in that role since.