BREAKING: Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Requesting Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Giants DT Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and will not be participating in the team’s offseason program that begins Tuesday.

Schefter adds Lawrence and the Giants have been trying to negotiate a new deal but there has not been any progress. He also mentions there initially was optimism that talks could move forward with the organizational changes, but the lack of progression in discussions has led to Lawrence skipping the start of the offseason program.

Per Over The Cap, Lawrence is the 11th highest-paid interior defensive lineman by average annual value at $22.5 million per year. He has two years remaining on his current deal, where he will make base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.