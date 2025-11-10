BREAKING: Giants Fired HC Brian Daboll

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have fired HC Brian Daboll as of this morning.

New York apparently reached its breaking point after Sunday’s loss to the Bears, the fourth time this year the Giants have lost a game despite leading by double digits at one point. The loss dropped the team to 2-8 on the year.

Daboll entered the season on the hot seat and even though his bet on first-round QB Jaxson Dart looked to be a hit, it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Giants and Daboll as the news is available.