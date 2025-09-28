BREAKING: Giants WR Malik Nabers Believed To Have Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Giants WR Malik Nabers is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Sunday.

Nabers was carted off the field with a right knee injury after landing hard on his right side in an attempt to catch a deep pass.

He appeared to be in serious pain, and many surmised that it was a possible ACL injury.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers has appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more info on the injury as soon as it becomes available.