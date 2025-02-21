BREAKING: Jaguars Hiring Rams Director Of Scouting James Gladstone As GM

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are hiring Rams director of scouting James Gladstone as their next general manager.

Jacksonville finished up its second round of interviews and was expected to make a decision on the next GM going into the weekend before the NFL Scouting Combine starts next week.

The five finalists for the job included:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh

Jacksonville was the only team to show interest in Gladstone for its general manager job this offseason. They initially requested to interview him earlier this month and completed his second meeting today.

Gladstone is in his eighth season with the Rams and his fourth as Director of Scouting Strategy.

He was a high school teacher and coach in St. Louis before joining the Rams and he remained with the team after they moved to Los Angeles.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as it becomes available.