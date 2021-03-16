Jaguars Signing CB Shaquill Griffin To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $44.5M

Michael-Shawn Dugar is reporting that the Jaguars are signing Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin to a three-year contract worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks were reportedly making a strong push to re-sign Griffin, but it appears as though the Jaguars stepped up to close the deal.

Other teams linked to Griffin include the Panthers, Browns and Vikings.

Seattle declined to place the franchise tag on him last week.

Griffin, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which includes a signing bonus of $758,620.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

We had him listed in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.