BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Roy Robertson-Harris To Seahawks

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the Jaguars have agreed to trade DT Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seahawks for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Robertson-Harris is still in London so once a deal is officially agreed, the plan is for him to travel back to the United States to join up with the Seahawks for their Week 7 game against the Falcons.

The Jaguars have really struggled this season and it’s not surprising that they’re open to moving some of their veteran players.

Robertson-Harris, 31, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jaguars in 2021.

From there, Jacksonville signed Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension lats year.

In 2024, Robertson-Harris has appeared in six games for the Jaguars and recorded seven tackles and two sacks.