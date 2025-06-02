BREAKING: Lions C Frank Ragnow Retiring

According to Ian Rapoport, Lions C Frank Ragnow has informed the team he plans to retire.

This is a big loss for the Lions, as when healthy Ragnow was one of the best centers in football and a key piece of Detroit’s offensive line.

However, health has been a big hangup for Ragnow. Even though he’s not yet 30, Ragnow has the injury history of a much older player and has fought through a lot to stay on the field for the Lions.

Last year, he played through a partially torn pectoral muscle. In the past, he’s played through a broken throat, and he has an inoperable turf toe condition as well.

In his Instagram post confirming the news of his retirement, Ragnow alluded to those health challenges as a significant factor in his decision.

Ragnow, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center back in 2021. He was set to make base salaries of $9.15 million and $11.9 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Ragnow appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at center for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 40 qualifying players.

For his career, Ragnow played seven seasons for the Lions and started all 96 games he appeared in at center. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team AP All-Pro three times.