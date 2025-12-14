BREAKING: MRI Confirms Torn ACL For Patrick Mahomes

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that an MRI confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

The Chiefs have already confirmed the news:

Injury Update on QB Patrick Mahomes: An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2025

Mahomes also posted the following regarding his injury:

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

It was clear that Mahomes had a major knee injury based on the video of the play. He was being tackled from behind when his knee bent awkwardly.

Mahomes was down in clear pain and had to be helped off of the field.

The Chiefs turned to Gardnew Minshew with Mahomes out and he’ll likely handle the starting job for the remainder of the season now that Kansas City has been eliminated.

The issue for the Chiefs is that an ACL could very well cost Mahomes part of next season.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured.

Entering today’s game, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,398 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 62 carries for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have an update on Mahomes as soon as it becomes available.