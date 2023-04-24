BREAKING: Packers Officially Trade Aaron Rodgers To Jets

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers and Jets have officially agreed to terms on a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Per Schefter, the Jets will get Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and a 2023 fifth.

Green Bay gets the Jets’ first-round pick at No. 13, their second at No. 42, a sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps.

With the draft at the end of the week, the two sides re-engaged on trade talks recently and were finally able to come to an agreement.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

