BREAKING: Packers Proposal To Ban Tush Push Doesn’t Pass

Dianna Russini reports that the Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push did not receive 75 percent support from the league’s owners to pass and therefore will remain a part of the game.

The NFL owners met today behind closed doors to discuss the proposal to ban the play, yet Russini points out that 10 owners voted against the proposal, meaning that 22 owners voted for the ban, and the proposal fell two votes short of passing.

Per Adam Schefter, teams that sided with the Eagles included the Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Lions,

Browns, Jaguars, Dolphins, Saints, and Titans.

Here’s the official proposal:

2025 PLAYING RULE PROPOSAL NO. 5A

Amend Rule 12, Section 1, Article 4 as follows (new language underlined, deleted language struck through):

ARTICLE 4. ASSISTING THE RUNNER AND INTERLOCKING INTERFERENCE.

No offensive player may:

(a) push or pull a runner in any direction at any time or lift him to his feet;

(b) use interlocking interference, by grasping a teammate or by using his hands or arms to encircle the body of a teammate in an effort to block an opponent; or

(c) push or throw his body against a teammate to aid him in an attempt to obstruct an opponent or to recover a loose ball; or

(d) assist the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him.

Penalty:

For assisting the runner, interlocking interference, or illegal use of hands, arms, or body by the offense: Loss of 10 yards.

Submitted by Green Bay

Effect: Prohibits an offensive player from pushing, pulling, lifting, or assisting the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him.

Reason: Player safety. Pace of play.

The proposal was first submitted in March by Green Bay, but the NFL later decided to table the vote on the rule proposal.

It was clear that the language included in the Packers’ proposal would need to be reworked in order for it to get serious consideration.

The revised proposal is broader in scope and attempts to align with the language that was on the books for the NFL from the league’s start in 1920 through the 2005 season, which banned players from pushing or pulling a runner in any direction.

We’ll have more on the Tush Push as the news becomes available.