Packers Re-Signing RB Aaron Jones To Four-Year, $48M Deal

The Green Bay Packers are re-signing RB Aaron Jones to a four-year deal worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus, according to Adam Schefter.

Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Jones declined more money to return to Green Bay.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus tells Schefter.

Jones announced that news on his Twitter account:

The Packers declined to franchise Jones, who was in line to be one of the best available free agents this offseason.

Jones, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. He is in the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract, which included a $201,948 signing bonus.

Jones earned a pay raise to $2.147 million by playing more than 35 percent of the total offensive snaps over three years, as part of the league’s proven performance escalators.

In 2020, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and rushed for 754 yards on 145 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 279 yards and nine touchdowns.

