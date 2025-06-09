BREAKING: Packers Releasing CB Jaire Alexander Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are planning to release veteran CB Jaire Alexander today.

After some buzz that the two sides were moving toward a reconciliation in the past few weeks, in the end they could not come to an agreement and Green Bay will move on from Alexander before the start of mandatory minicamp this week.

The Packers reportedly had an offer for a pay cut on the table for Alexander that would have allowed him to stay in Green Bay another season.

Alexander had been available on the trade block pretty much all offseason, but the Packers have found no takers. They’ve also been reluctant to just outright cut Alexander despite the potential cap savings, believing he still has some value.

The relationship between the two sides has been strained in recent years, with both sides frustrated by Alexander’s injury issues that have limited him to 14 games the past two seasons. At one point, that seemed like it would push Alexander out, but the two sides have become open to some kind of mending of fences.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.