BREAKING: Packers Releasing RB Aaron Jones

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers are releasing RB Aaron Jones following the team’s surprising decision to sign Josh Jacobs in free agency.

The parties had reportedly been working on a restructured contract, but Green Bay wanted him to take a pay cut and it’s clear that Jones was willing to hit free agency and see what’s out there for him.

Tom Silverstein says there’s still a scenario where Jones could return to Green Bay after seeing what’s out there for him.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jones will free up $5,220,824 of available cap space while creating $12,355,000 in dead money.

Jones, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal back in February of last year to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He’s set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards (4.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.