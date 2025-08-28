BREAKING: Packers Trading DT Kenny Clark To Cowboys In Micah Parsons Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, DT Kenny Clark is the other player going from Green Bay to Dallas in addition to two first-round picks for DE Micah Parsons.

Clark had a big contract and the Packers had some depth at his position, so this makes sense from their end. Meanwhile, defensive tackle has been a screaming weakness for Dallas for a few seasons.

Clark, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016 out of UCLA. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

He stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

Clark was entering the final year of that contract and was due a base salary of $15.55 million in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $63 million extension.

In 2024, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 53 interior defender out of 118 qualifying players.