Patriots Signing TE Hunter Henry To Three-Year, $37.3M Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are signing former Chargers’ TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed.

Hunter Henry

The Patriots have now signed the two-top tight ends in this year’s free agent class including Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Chargers declined to use the tag on Henry for a second straight year, which paved the way for him to cash in on the open market. 

Henry, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million rookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million. 

In 2020, Henry appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2021 Free Agents list.

gooper
gooper
53 minutes ago

gooper

Xanimal
Xanimal
54 minutes ago

what is the plan here? five TE on NE roster

Bird Brown
Bird Brown
Reply to  Xanimal
6 seconds ago

Super Bowl

