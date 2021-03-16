Patriots Signing TE Hunter Henry To Three-Year, $37.3M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are signing former Chargers’ TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed.

The Patriots have now signed the two-top tight ends in this year’s free agent class including Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Chargers declined to use the tag on Henry for a second straight year, which paved the way for him to cash in on the open market.

Henry, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million rookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million.

In 2020, Henry appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2021 Free Agents list.