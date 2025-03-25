BREAKING: Patriots Signing WR Stefon Diggs To Three-Year, $69M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing WR Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal, including $26 million guaranteed.

Schefter also reports that Diggs is on track to be fully recovered from his torn ACL in time for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

New England hosted Diggs for a visit last week and left their facility without a contract in place.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, last week’s meeting was more of a “get to know you” and “where you’re at medically” type of meeting.

Schultz reported that the two parties planned to remain in contact, now leading to a finalized contract.

Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year, so it makes sense that any interested team would want to get a look at his recovery before considering a deal.

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

We have Diggs listed in our Top 100 Free Agents List for 2025.