AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Kenyon Sadiq, Draft Reviews, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who was impressed by the Dolphins’ selections of first-round CB Chris Johnson and second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez, comparing the linebacker to Hall of Fame LB Zach Thomas.

“I like all three of their early picks,” another exec said. “Chris Johnson was a legit first-round pick. And I think Jacob Rodriguez is a steal. He is Zach Thomas reincarnated. A little undersized, but the most instinctive guy in the draft.”

As for first-round OT Kadyn Proctor, another executive points out that Miami will need to manage his weight. He also likes their picks of Rodriguez and Johnson.

“Smart guy, and if you can keep his weight somewhat good, he’s good enough,” one exec said. “The fact that they got Jacob Rodriguez and the corner, those are really solid doubles — in some cases, triples.”

Another executive thinks third-round WR Caleb Douglas is built like Commanders WR Deebo Samuel, but faster.

“He’s really good, he’s fast, he’s 220 pounds and 6-foot-1,” the second exec said. “Built like Deebo Samuel, but faster. He breaks tackles. He runs away from people. He just doesn’t run a full route tree.”

Jets

When speaking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who likes what the Jets did in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite not being overly impressed by first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq.

“The draft I really liked — and this is kind of crazy — is the Jets’,” one executive said. “Typically, I don’t like tight ends in the first round, but setting aside that and just looking at their roster and what they have done, they are competent quarterback play and good play calling away from having a really good offense.”

Although the executive understands New York is still without a solid quarterback and playcaller, he still believes they have the “framework of a really good offense.”

“I know those two things are really important, but they have the framework of a really good offense, and the ability to get a good quarterback after this season, and potentially be a lights-out team.”

Another executive thinks EDGE David Bailey and Sadiq were solid picks, but isn’t high on first-round WR Omar Cooper.

“The Jets got good players,” the executive said. “Bailey is a legitimate speed outside rusher. Sadiq is a weapon. I didn’t like Cooper as much; even though he can change directions, has good hips and all, there is not an acceleration aspect.”

Patriots

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl, but have faced drama this offseason after the fiasco between HC Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, which caused him to miss Day 3 of the draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks the perception of the situation is that it’s taking a toll.

“They play a first-place schedule, they play the NFC North, Buffalo could be better and they’re bound to make some coaching-related mistakes, which naturally occur. And now people are saying the coach is not all-in, he’s not focused, this took a toll,” the executive said. “While that may or may not be true, that’s gonna be the perception. So, it’s really going to be tough for him this year.”

Although one executive likes first-round OT Caleb Lomu and second-round EDGE Gabe Jacas, he wasn’t enamored with any of their other picks.

“I actually really like that tackle (Caleb Lomu at No. 28),” the executive said. “He’s a little soft, but I think he has a lot of upside. He’s really athletic. We weren’t big on Gabe Jacas, the defensive end from Illinois. Other than that, nothing really stood out from them.”